Hikeem Barnwell

Hikeem Cain Barnwell, 36, of Dale and son of Janice Barnwell and Kenneth Mulligan, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Public viewing will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Funeral services are Tuesday at New Hope Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Burton. Burial will follow in the Bonny Hall Cemetery, Big Estate.
The body will repose at the church from 2 p.m. Tuesday until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
