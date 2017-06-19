Marcus Andrew Bryan

|Arresting officer
|Watson, R
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort County Detention
|Booking date / time
|06/19/17 2:51 PM
|Height / weight
|5'10", 210 lbs.
|Date of birth
|02/02/87
|Race / gender
|N-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|General Sessions Commitmentundefined.
