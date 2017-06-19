Christopher Edmond Washington
Local Arrests

June 19, 2017 2:23 PM

Christopher Edmond Washington

Arresting officerSotelo, E
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time06/17/17 9:13 PM
Height / weight5'07", 150 lbs.
Date of birth12/26/69
Race / genderN-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesDV 3rd Bond: $10,000.00.

