June 12, 2017 2:37 PM

Paul Roosevelt Belk

Arresting officerLamb, O
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time06/10/17 4:18 AM
Height / weight6'00", 175 lbs.
Date of birth09/14/89
Race / genderN-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesCocaine:Possession1st Bond: $257.50.
 

