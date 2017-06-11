Brian Lee Wyndham
Brian Lee Wyndham BCDC.
Brian Lee Wyndham BCDC.

Local Arrests

June 11, 2017 6:08 PM

Brian Lee Wyndham

Arresting officerWhittenton, J
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time06/09/17 9:36 PM
Height / weight5'10", 275 lbs.
Date of birth12/20/67
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesIn-State Hold Bond: $6,970.00.
 

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Do you have a fire ant problem? Here's how to tell if it's serious.

Do you have a fire ant problem? Here's how to tell if it's serious. 0:53

Do you have a fire ant problem? Here's how to tell if it's serious.
Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim 1:54

Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds 0:32

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos