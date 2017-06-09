Local Arrests

June 09, 2017 3:51 PM

Lucas Paul Ryan Shepherd

Arresting officerMerrill, J
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time06/09/17 2:40 PM
Height / weight5'05", 125 lbs.
Date of birth10/09/98
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesBurglary1stundefined.

