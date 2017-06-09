Penny Partin Duren
June 09, 2017

Penny Partin Duren

Arresting officerHansen, C
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time06/09/17 6:20 AM
Height / weight5'05", 0 lbs.
Date of birth02/24/58
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Female
ChargesDriving Under the Influence.

