Austin Chase Kendall

|Arresting officer
|Dicarlo, R
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
|Booking date / time
|06/09/17 6:01 AM
|Height / weight
|6'00", 160 lbs.
|Date of birth
|02/11/98
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|PublicDisorderlyConduct/Arrest.
