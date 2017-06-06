Melissa Lee Logue Padgett
Melissa Lee Logue Padgett

Arresting officerHardy, E
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time06/05/17 6:35 PM
Height / weight5'00", 130 lbs.
Date of birth11/14/76
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Female
ChargesPublicDisorderlyConduct/Arrest.

