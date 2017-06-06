Melissa Lee Logue Padgett

|Arresting officer
|Hardy, E
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
|Booking date / time
|06/05/17 6:35 PM
|Height / weight
|5'00", 130 lbs.
|Date of birth
|11/14/76
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Female
|Charges
|PublicDisorderlyConduct/Arrest.
|Arresting officer
|Hardy, E
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
|Booking date / time
|06/05/17 6:35 PM
|Height / weight
|5'00", 130 lbs.
|Date of birth
|11/14/76
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Female
|Charges
|PublicDisorderlyConduct/Arrest.
Comments