Suzanne Mary Susskind
Suzanne Mary Susskind BCDC
Suzanne Mary Susskind BCDC

Local Arrests

June 06, 2017 9:24 AM

Suzanne Mary Susskind

Arresting officerAbell, B
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time06/05/17 4:12 PM
Height / weight5'04", 109 lbs.
Date of birth03/23/51
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Female
ChargesDriving Under the Influence.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Monte Lee recaps loss to Vandy, 2017 season

Monte Lee recaps loss to Vandy, 2017 season 2:37

Monte Lee recaps loss to Vandy, 2017 season
Video tour: Honey Horn after the hurricane 1:04

Video tour: Honey Horn after the hurricane
Changes may be coming to Sea Pines Racquet Club — and Lawton Stables 0:59

Changes may be coming to Sea Pines Racquet Club — and Lawton Stables

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos