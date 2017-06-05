Marvin Dyke Green
June 05, 2017 9:30 AM

Marvin Dyke Green

Arresting officerScott, J
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time06/05/17 6:50 AM
Height / weight5'11", 171 lbs.
Date of birth12/17/67
Race / genderN-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesFamily Court Bench Warrant.

