Marvin Dyke Green

|Arresting officer
|Scott, J
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
|Booking date / time
|06/05/17 6:50 AM
|Height / weight
|5'11", 171 lbs.
|Date of birth
|12/17/67
|Race / gender
|N-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|Family Court Bench Warrant.
|Arresting officer
|Scott, J
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
|Booking date / time
|06/05/17 6:50 AM
|Height / weight
|5'11", 171 lbs.
|Date of birth
|12/17/67
|Race / gender
|N-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|Family Court Bench Warrant.
Comments