Local Arrests

June 05, 2017 9:26 AM

Duane L E Chisolm

Arresting officerWatts, C
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time06/04/17 10:54 PM
Height / weight6'04", 250 lbs.
Date of birth05/13/90
Race / genderN-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesFamily Court Bench Warrant.

