June 02, 2017

Eugene Michael Simmons

Arresting officerSimpson, J
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time06/02/17 2:09 PM
Height / weight5'10", 182 lbs.
Date of birth12/21/70
Race / genderN-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesSexOffRegfailtoregister-1st.

