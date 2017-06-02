Chelsea Morgan Skrzypczak

|Arresting officer
|Costabile, K
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort PD
|Booking date / time
|06/02/17 12:54 PM
|Height / weight
|5'07", 100 lbs.
|Date of birth
|10/24/91
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Female
|Charges
|Municipal Bench Warrant. Bond: $178.00
