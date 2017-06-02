Chelsea Morgan Skrzypczak
Chelsea Morgan Skrzypczak BCDC
Chelsea Morgan Skrzypczak BCDC

Local Arrests

June 02, 2017 4:34 PM

Chelsea Morgan Skrzypczak

Arresting officerCostabile, K
Arresting agencyBeaufort PD
Booking date / time06/02/17 12:54 PM
Height / weight5'07", 100 lbs.
Date of birth10/24/91
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Female
ChargesMunicipal Bench Warrant. Bond: $178.00

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The Tebow Factor

The Tebow Factor 2:32

The Tebow Factor
Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life 1:14

Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life
Rain, rain, go away: Visitors want to play on Hunting Island 0:49

Rain, rain, go away: Visitors want to play on Hunting Island

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos