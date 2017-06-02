Essie May Coakley

|Arresting officer
|Malphrus, D
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
|Booking date / time
|06/02/17 9:20 AM
|Height / weight
|5'04", 130 lbs.
|Date of birth
|03/07/60
|Race / gender
|N-Black, Non-Hisp / Female
|Charges
|UnlawfulComm(threats).
