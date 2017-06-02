Local Arrests

June 02, 2017 9:38 AM

Essie May Coakley

Arresting officerMalphrus, D
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time06/02/17 9:20 AM
Height / weight5'04", 130 lbs.
Date of birth03/07/60
Race / genderN-Black, Non-Hisp / Female
ChargesUnlawfulComm(threats).

