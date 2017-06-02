Leonard Edward Davis

|Arresting officer
|Wilson, J
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
|Booking date / time
|06/02/17 8:18 AM
|Height / weight
|5'10", 171 lbs.
|Date of birth
|09/25/71
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|Family Court Bench Warrant.
