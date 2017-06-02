Leonard Edward Davis
Leonard Edward Davis BCDC
Leonard Edward Davis BCDC

Local Arrests

June 02, 2017 9:37 AM

Leonard Edward Davis

Arresting officerWilson, J
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time06/02/17 8:18 AM
Height / weight5'10", 171 lbs.
Date of birth09/25/71
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesFamily Court Bench Warrant.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Heading to Hunting Island this summer? Here's what to expect.

Heading to Hunting Island this summer? Here's what to expect. 1:12

Heading to Hunting Island this summer? Here's what to expect.
These recent Battery Creek graduates share their big plans for their futures 0:39

These recent Battery Creek graduates share their big plans for their futures
Can you tie a bowtie? Watch as these Beaufort kids try to! 0:35

Can you tie a bowtie? Watch as these Beaufort kids try to!

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos