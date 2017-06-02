Jacob Hunter Woodfill
June 02, 2017 9:35 AM

Jacob Hunter Woodfill

Arresting officerMADISON
Arresting agencySouth Carolina Highway Patrol
Booking date / time06/02/17 3:49 AM
Height / weight5'09", 138 lbs.
Date of birth09/02/98
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesDriving Under the Influence.

