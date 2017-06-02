Anthony Wargula
June 02, 2017 9:34 AM

Anthony Wargula

Arresting officerMADISON
Arresting agencySouth Carolina Highway Patrol
Booking date / time06/01/17 8:35 PM
Height / weight6'00", 245 lbs.
Date of birth12/26/67
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesFugitvefromJustice/arrest.

