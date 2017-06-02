Anthony Wargula

|Arresting officer
|MADISON
|Arresting agency
|South Carolina Highway Patrol
|Booking date / time
|06/01/17 8:35 PM
|Height / weight
|6'00", 245 lbs.
|Date of birth
|12/26/67
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|FugitvefromJustice/arrest.
|Arresting officer
|MADISON
|Arresting agency
|South Carolina Highway Patrol
|Booking date / time
|06/01/17 8:35 PM
|Height / weight
|6'00", 245 lbs.
|Date of birth
|12/26/67
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|FugitvefromJustice/arrest.
Comments