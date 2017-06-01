Marvin Almad Rowley

|Arresting officer
|Clarkson
|Arresting agency
|South Carolina Highway Patrol
|Booking date / time
|06/01/17 3:27 AM
|Height / weight
|5'07", 160 lbs.
|Date of birth
|05/24/89
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|Driving Under the Influence.
Comments