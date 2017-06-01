Marvin Almad Rowley
Marvin Almad Rowley BCDC
Marvin Almad Rowley BCDC

Local Arrests

June 01, 2017 9:48 AM

Marvin Almad Rowley

Arresting officerClarkson
Arresting agencySouth Carolina Highway Patrol
Booking date / time06/01/17 3:27 AM
Height / weight5'07", 160 lbs.
Date of birth05/24/89
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesDriving Under the Influence.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows Hilton Head Island alligator eating another

Video shows Hilton Head Island alligator eating another 0:41

Video shows Hilton Head Island alligator eating another
A prayer answered: George Miller on his involvement with American Legion baseball 1:18

A prayer answered: George Miller on his involvement with American Legion baseball
'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage 0:58

'This year it's like a perfect storm': Restaurant owner on Hilton Head labor shortage

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos