Tyronnie Lavar Fields

Local Arrests

June 01, 2017 9:46 AM

Arresting officerKline, D
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time06/01/17 2:50 AM
Height / weight5'10", 180 lbs.
Date of birth11/04/77
Race / genderN-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesPublicDisorderlyConduct/Arrest.

