Tyronnie Lavar Fields

|Arresting officer
|Kline, D
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
|Booking date / time
|06/01/17 2:50 AM
|Height / weight
|5'10", 180 lbs.
|Date of birth
|11/04/77
|Race / gender
|N-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|PublicDisorderlyConduct/Arrest.
|Arresting officer
|Kline, D
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
|Booking date / time
|06/01/17 2:50 AM
|Height / weight
|5'10", 180 lbs.
|Date of birth
|11/04/77
|Race / gender
|N-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|PublicDisorderlyConduct/Arrest.
Comments