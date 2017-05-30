Harold Clinton Jank
Harold Clinton Jank

Arresting officerDomino, S
Arresting agencyPort Royal PD
Booking date / time05/29/17 10:24 PM
Height / weight6'00", 170 lbs.
Date of birth10/04/76
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesPetitLarceny/allotherlarcenies. Bond: $2,125.00

