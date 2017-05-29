Salvador Cruz -Campos
Salvador Cruz -Campos BCDC
Salvador Cruz -Campos BCDC

Local Arrests

May 29, 2017 11:25 AM

Salvador Cruz -Campos

Arresting officerBizzoco, M
Arresting agencyPort Royal PD
Booking date / time05/29/17 6:10 AM
Height / weight5'06", 160 lbs.
Date of birth06/15/81
Race / genderH-White/Latin, Hispanic / Male
ChargesDriving Under the Influence.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Which beaches do the locals prefer?

Which beaches do the locals prefer? 1:07

Which beaches do the locals prefer?
What do you love about The Sands? 1:25

What do you love about The Sands?
'Your picture will hang in the hall:' First graduating class of John Paul II 1:44

'Your picture will hang in the hall:' First graduating class of John Paul II

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos