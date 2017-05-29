Jose Gustavo Cabrera-Mesa
Jose Gustavo Cabrera-Mesa BCDC
Jose Gustavo Cabrera-Mesa BCDC

Local Arrests

May 29, 2017 11:16 AM

Jose Gustavo Cabrera-Mesa

Arresting officerHardy, M
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time05/28/17 4:15 PM
Height / weight5'10", 160 lbs.
Date of birth07/16/96
Race / genderN-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesShoplifting. Bond: $2,125.00

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Which beaches do the locals prefer?

Which beaches do the locals prefer? 1:07

Which beaches do the locals prefer?
What do you love about The Sands? 1:25

What do you love about The Sands?
'Your picture will hang in the hall:' First graduating class of John Paul II 1:44

'Your picture will hang in the hall:' First graduating class of John Paul II

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos