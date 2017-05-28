Ralph James Willey
Local Arrests

May 28, 2017 8:00 AM

Ralph James Willey

Arresting officerAroneck, R
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time05/28/17 5:37 AM
Height / weight6'04", 300 lbs.
Date of birth07/31/91
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesAsslt and Battery3rd(hands).

