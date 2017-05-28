Kevin Patrick Moore

|Arresting officer
|Hardy, E
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
|Booking date / time
|05/28/17 2:35 AM
|Height / weight
|5'10", 160 lbs.
|Date of birth
|05/23/89
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|PublicDisorderlyConduct/Arrest.
