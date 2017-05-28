Kevin Patrick Moore
May 28, 2017 7:55 AM

Arresting officerHardy, E
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time05/28/17 2:35 AM
Height / weight5'10", 160 lbs.
Date of birth05/23/89
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesPublicDisorderlyConduct/Arrest.

