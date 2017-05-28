Mark Allen White

|Arresting officer
|CLARKSON
|Arresting agency
|South Carolina Highway Patrol
|Booking date / time
|05/28/17 1:14 AM
|Height / weight
|5'09", 155 lbs.
|Date of birth
|11/11/62
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|Driving Under the Influence.
|Arresting officer
|CLARKSON
|Arresting agency
|South Carolina Highway Patrol
|Booking date / time
|05/28/17 1:14 AM
|Height / weight
|5'09", 155 lbs.
|Date of birth
|11/11/62
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|Driving Under the Influence.
Comments