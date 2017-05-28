Mark Allen White
Local Arrests

May 28, 2017 7:54 AM

Arresting officerCLARKSON
Arresting agencySouth Carolina Highway Patrol
Booking date / time05/28/17 1:14 AM
Height / weight5'09", 155 lbs.
Date of birth11/11/62
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesDriving Under the Influence.

