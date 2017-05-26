Andrew Robert Gresenz
Andrew Robert Gresenz

Arresting officerFay, Jeb
Arresting agencyBluffton PD
Booking date / time05/26/17 3:54 AM
Height / weight5'10", 220 lbs.
Date of birth11/12/89
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesDriving Under the Influence. Bond: $1,224.50

