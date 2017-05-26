Alexis Fernando Francisco De La Cruz
Alexis Fernando Francisco De La Cruz

Arresting officerCarter,K
Arresting agencyPort Royal PD
Booking date / time05/26/17 2:50 AM
Height / weight5'04", 160 lbs.
Date of birth08/21/98
Race / genderH-White/Latin, Hispanic / Male
ChargesDriving without a License. Bond: $232.50

