Alexis Fernando Francisco De La Cruz

|Arresting officer
|Carter,K
|Arresting agency
|Port Royal PD
|Booking date / time
|05/26/17 2:50 AM
|Height / weight
|5'04", 160 lbs.
|Date of birth
|08/21/98
|Race / gender
|H-White/Latin, Hispanic / Male
|Charges
|Driving without a License. Bond: $232.50
|Arresting officer
|Carter,K
|Arresting agency
|Port Royal PD
|Booking date / time
|05/26/17 2:50 AM
|Height / weight
|5'04", 160 lbs.
|Date of birth
|08/21/98
|Race / gender
|H-White/Latin, Hispanic / Male
|Charges
|Driving without a License. Bond: $232.50
Comments