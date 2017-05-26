Michele Jolene Mezger
May 26, 2017 10:47 AM

Michele Jolene Mezger

Arresting officerWeich, W
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time05/24/17 6:15 PM
Height / weight6'00", 194 lbs.
Date of birth03/17/74
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Female
ChargesFugitvefromJustice/arrest.

