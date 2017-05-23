Joshua Buckner
Local Arrests

May 23, 2017 2:35 PM

Joshua Buckner

Arresting officerMalphrus, D
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time05/23/17 10:15 AM
Height / weight5'11", 134 lbs.
Date of birth10/25/81
Race / genderN-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesFamily Court Bench Warrant.

