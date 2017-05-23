Terrio Jacquard Thomas
Local Arrests

May 23, 2017 8:54 AM

Terrio Jacquard Thomas

Arresting officerDiFalco, J
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time05/22/17 2:37 PM
Height / weight6'00", 205 lbs.
Date of birth08/19/84
Race / genderN-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesFamily Court Bench Warrant.

