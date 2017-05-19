Malissa Cottoms Maldonado
Local Arrests

May 19, 2017 9:10 AM

Malissa Cottoms Maldonado

Arresting officerMeehan, R
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time05/19/17 1:57 AM
Height / weight5'08", 160 lbs.
Date of birth06/15/79
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Female
ChargesPublicDisorderlyConduct/Arrest.

