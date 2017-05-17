Charles Nathaniel Randalls
Charles Nathaniel Randalls

Arresting officerSaunders, J
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time05/17/17 6:24 AM
Height / weight5'08", 160 lbs.
Date of birth10/27/98
Race / genderN-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesDisturbingSchool/arrest.

