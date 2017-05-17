Melvin Cortes
Local Arrests

May 17, 2017 8:58 AM

Melvin Cortes

Arresting officerDECKER
Arresting agencySouth Carolina Highway Patrol
Booking date / time05/17/17 3:24 AM
Height / weight5'10", 180 lbs.
Date of birth06/01/64
Race / genderH-White/Latin, Hispanic / Male
ChargesDriving Under the Influence.

