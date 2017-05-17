Carlos Roberto Ventura-Perez
May 17, 2017 8:57 AM

Carlos Roberto Ventura-Perez

Arresting officerKaase, B
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time05/16/17 7:14 PM
Height / weight5'07", 175 lbs.
Date of birth06/22/85
Race / genderH-White/Latin, Hispanic / Male
ChargesDriving without a License.

