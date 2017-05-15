Local Arrests

May 15, 2017 10:21 AM

Timothy Davon Washington

Arresting officerKline, D
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time05/15/17 6:00 AM
Height / weight5'09", 180 lbs.
Date of birth01/29/86
Race / genderN-Black, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesFamily Court Bench Warrant.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words

Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words 0:43

Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words
The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia 4:33

The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia
Here's what it's like to do yoga with a puppy 1:31

Here's what it's like to do yoga with a puppy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos