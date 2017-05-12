Jasper County man wanted in connection to shooting death arrested, charged

A Jasper County man wanted in connection to the shooting of a man found dead in a vehicle May 5 has been arrested and charged with murder.
Alvin Mitchell Jr., 25, was charged Friday in connection to the death of Darrell Hamilton, 31, who was found slumped over his steering wheel on at the intersection of Rose Mary Road and Point South Drive around 5:30 a.m. on the day of the incident, according to a S.C. Law Enforcement Division news release.
SLED announced Mitchell was wanted in a separate news release Wednesday.
The murder charge is punishable by 30 years to life in prison, the Friday release said.
Mitchell was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, which is punishable by five years in prison upon conviction.
He was taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.
Comments