Local Arrests

May 12, 2017 10:03 AM

Marc Edward Lorberbaum

Arresting officerHAMILTON
Arresting agencySouth Carolina Highway Patrol
Booking date / time05/12/17 1:18 AM
Height / weight6'00", 200 lbs.
Date of birth03/21/51
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesDriving Under the Influence.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone

Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone 1:19

Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone
Rock Hill resident aims to connect cities with new app 1:57

Rock Hill resident aims to connect cities with new app
Here's what a high-speed ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like 0:40

Here's what a high-speed ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos