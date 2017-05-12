Marc Edward Lorberbaum

|Arresting officer
|HAMILTON
|Arresting agency
|South Carolina Highway Patrol
|Booking date / time
|05/12/17 1:18 AM
|Height / weight
|6'00", 200 lbs.
|Date of birth
|03/21/51
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|Driving Under the Influence.
|Arresting officer
|HAMILTON
|Arresting agency
|South Carolina Highway Patrol
|Booking date / time
|05/12/17 1:18 AM
|Height / weight
|6'00", 200 lbs.
|Date of birth
|03/21/51
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|Driving Under the Influence.
Comments