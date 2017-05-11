Lauren Brooke Simpson

|Arresting officer
|Jayne, D
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort PD
|Booking date / time
|05/11/17 12:53 AM
|Height / weight
|5'01", 112 lbs.
|Date of birth
|07/21/86
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Female
|Charges
|Public Drunk, Out of State Hold. Bond: $257.50
|Arresting officer
|Jayne, D
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort PD
|Booking date / time
|05/11/17 12:53 AM
|Height / weight
|5'01", 112 lbs.
|Date of birth
|07/21/86
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Female
|Charges
|Public Drunk, Out of State Hold. Bond: $257.50
Comments