Gary Dean Mossburg

|Arresting officer
|Bates, J
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
|Booking date / time
|05/11/17 12:23 AM
|Height / weight
|5'08", 150 lbs.
|Date of birth
|08/13/70
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|Driving Under the Influence.
|Arresting officer
|Bates, J
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
|Booking date / time
|05/11/17 12:23 AM
|Height / weight
|5'08", 150 lbs.
|Date of birth
|08/13/70
|Race / gender
|N-White, Non-Hisp / Male
|Charges
|Driving Under the Influence.
Comments