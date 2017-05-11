Local Arrests

May 11, 2017 10:17 AM

Gary Dean Mossburg

Arresting officerBates, J
Arresting agencyBeaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
Booking date / time05/11/17 12:23 AM
Height / weight5'08", 150 lbs.
Date of birth08/13/70
Race / genderN-White, Non-Hisp / Male
ChargesDriving Under the Influence.

  Comments  

