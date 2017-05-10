Latonya Marie Lofties

|Arresting officer
|Mankin, S
|Arresting agency
|Beaufort County Sheriff's Ofc
|Booking date / time
|05/10/17 8:31 AM
|Height / weight
|5'02", 115 lbs.
|Date of birth
|03/30/79
|Race / gender
|N-Black, Non-Hisp / Female
|Charges
|PublicDisorderlyConduct/Arrest.
Comments