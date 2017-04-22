Former employee arrested for Lady’s Island Subway armed robbery

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified Elijah Fludd, 22, of Lady’s Island as the main suspect in the armed robbery of the Lady’s Island Subway located on Sams Point Road. Fludd was arrested Friday.
The sheriff’s office reported Fludd was a former employee of the Subway restaurant.
According to the report, Fludd was also “the one that approached the clerk with a handgun.”
Eighteen-year-old Jhylil Jones of Lady’s Island was also arrested in connection to the robbery.
The robbery occurred around 8:30 a.m. Friday, April 14. A female employee arrived at the restaurant to start her shift when she noticed two men sitting in a small, light blue SUV in the parking lot and asked if they needed any help.
The men asked the employee what time the restaurant opened.
About an hour later, a man with his face covered by a blue bandana walked into the restaurant carrying a gun and demanded money. Reports say he took around $1,000 in cash from the register and a safe located in the restaurant.
Sheriff’s office investigators suspect Jones stood lookout for Fludd near the back door of the Subway restaurant as Fludd approached the female employee with the handgun and took the money.
On Friday morning, April 21, investigators served one search warrant for Fludd’s residence located at Venice Court on Lady’s Island and an additional warrant for his vehicle.
Fludd and Jones were present at the residence when the warrants were served. Fludd was taken to the sheriff’s office for interviews while the search commenced.
Investigators located a hooded sweatshirt, a blue bandana and a handgun at the residence that were all allegedly used in the robbery. In Fludd’s vehicle, investigators found a suitcase belonging to Jones that contained “a small amount of marijuana and a handgun with an obliterated serial number.”
Following the search, Jones was also interviewed regarding the armed robbery.
Fludd was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Jones was also arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm without a serial number and simple possession of marijuana.
Fludd posted his bonds of $60,000 Saturday afternoon and was released.
Jones remains incarcerated with bonds of $50,615.
Anyone with further information on the Subway armed robbery or any other criminal activity related to Fludd or Jones is asked to contact BCSO Staff Sgt. Adam Zsamar at 843-255-3408. Anyone with information wishing to remain anonymous may contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC for a possible reward.
