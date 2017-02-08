Fugitive at mothers house evades Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals

Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals were in Levy S.C. to serve a warrant to Henry Marcelles Moore - wanted for kidnapping - who was at his mother's house when he ran into the marshes after seeing officers arrive.

Former President Barack Obama kitesurfing with Richard Branson

On Tuesday the Virgin Group founder put up a blog post with pictures and video of the former President kitesurfing off one of Branson's private islands in the British Virgin Islands. Branson writes that Obama, who's a native of Hawaii, told him he was prevented from surfing by his security detail during his time in office. Obama and the former First Lady Michelle have been vacationing since leaving the White House.

Timelapse: College of Charleston reconstructs 'Bucky' the T. rex in library

“Bucky” the T. rex has emerged in the rotunda of the College of Charleston’s Addlestone Library, where it can be viewed from vantage points on three floors. The 37-foot-long fossil dinosaur skeleton, on loan for up to a year from the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, was installed Feb. 3, according to a university news release. Bucky was found in South Dakota in 1998 and named after rodeo cowboy Bucky Derflinger, who discovered it while training a horse on his ranch. It is one of the most complete tyrannosaur skeletons ever found. The library is across the street from the Mace Brown Museum in the School of Sciences of Mathematics, which boasts a collection of fossils, including a world-class exhibit of fossilized whales. The museum is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. except Wednesdays.

