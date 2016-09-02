Woman shot in hand as boyfriend disassembles pistol in Hilton Head Plantation

An woman was taken to the hospital Thursday night after she was accidentally shot in the hand by her boyfriend at a Hilton Head Plantation residence.
The shot rang out at a residence at Fisherman’s End Court around 8 p.m. as the boyfriend was disassembling a pistol, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
No charges have been filed against him since the shooting “does not appear to be intentional,” Bromage said.
The victim was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments