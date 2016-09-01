Bluffton firefighters to host 9/11 Memorial pancake breakfast Sunday

The Bluffton Township Fire District will host a 9/11 Memorial Pancake Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, coffee, juice and milk at Station 30 at 199 Burnt Church Road.
Tickets cost $5 for adults, $3 for children and $15 for families of four. Tours of the fire station will also be given during the breakfast.
Proceeds from the breakfast go to the Tunnel to Towers Run for the Stephen Siller Foundation. The foundation provides smart homes and assistance to severely injured veterans and first responders.
A team of five Bluffton firefighters will participate in the 2016 Tunnel to Towers Run on Sept. 10 in Savannah.
For more information, email btfdfire@blufftonfd.com or call 843-757-2800.
