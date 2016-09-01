Driver in deadly Bluffton crash turns himself in to police

The driver in a deadly crash Saturday that killed an 18-year-old woman on Bluffton Parkway has turned himself in to police.
Leonard Brown Jr., 27, has turned himself at the Beaufort County Detention Center early Thursday, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release. Brown surrendered with his attorney and faces charges of felony DUI resulting in a death and driving under a suspended license.
Christine Barrett died at the scene of the one-vehicle crash around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Brown was outside the vehicle and transported to the hospital, the release said.
After doctors evaluated Brown, he checked himself out of the hospital and left before he was charged in the case.
This story will be updated.
