Who killed a Beaufort man 10 years ago? Case goes cold

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help solving a 10-year-old cold case in whiche a man died after being shot multiple times on Bruce K. Smalls Drive in Beaufort.
On August 31, 2006, Philip Moultrie, 31, was shot around midnight as he drove down the road. The first shot shattered the rear glass of the vehicle he was in, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Moultrie parked the vehicle and left it after the first shot. He was then was shot multiple times, according to his passenger, the release said.
He later died of his injuries at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
The passenger told investigators he stayed in the vehicle and ducked during the shooting and was unable to see the suspects.
It was rumored Moultrie had enemies in the area, the release said.
Possible motives for the shooting could include illegal drugs or revenge. Numerous potential suspects were interviewed and none of the information collected has led to probable cause for arrest, the release said.
Anyone with information about the cold case can contact Capt. Bob Bromage at 843-255-3402, 843-816-8013 or by emailing robertb@bcgov.net.
Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
