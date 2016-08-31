Body of Savannah man pulled from river after Jasper County chase

The body of a Savannah man was pulled from the Savannah River following a Jasper County police chase Monday morning.
Around 7 a.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received information about a suspicious vehicle in the area of a cellular tower off Purrysburg Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The three deputies who responded to the scene found a male wearing a black tank top T-shirt, black cargo shorts and a pair of black tennis shoes.
The suspect immediately fled in a burgundy 2002 Chevy Tahoe with a Georgia license plate and led deputies on a high-speed chase that covered approximately 20 miles of back roads in Jasper County, the release said.
Once the chase reached Goethe Road, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and ran away before diving into the Savannah River and disappearing from sight, the release said.
A search lasting hours was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Emergency Service Division, the SC Department of Natural Resources, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Coast Guard’s aviation division, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the SC Highway Patrol and the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.
The body of the suspect was eventually located in the water wearing clothes of matching description, the release said.
The suspect was identified as Maurice Perry, 31, and his body was taken to the Medical University of Charleston for further examination.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
