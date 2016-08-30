Driver in fatal Bluffton crash sought after checking self out of hospital

Bluffton police named the driver of the Saturday single-vehicle crash that killed an 18-year-old Bluffton teenager and said the man is wanted for felony DUI.
Leonard Brown Jr., 27, was taken to the hospital after the crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. on Bluffton Parkway near Hampton Lake. He later checked himself out of the hospital and left the area, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.
The crash killed Christine Barrett, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details about the crash were available for release as the investigation continues, the department said.
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts can contact Detective Odom at 843-706-4540. Anonymous information can also be shared by calling 843-706-4560.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments