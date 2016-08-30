Bluffton sexual assault report was false, Sheriff’s Office says

The juvenile who reported a sexual assault Sunday night in Bluffton near Avalon Shores lied about the assault, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, and will be charged in the incident.
The female juvenile told investigators Tuesday she made up the incident in order to avoid being punished by her parents for leaving a party they attended together to walk with friends, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Her parents had warned her not to leave the party, the release said.
During the investigation, the girl changed her story and the description of the man who assaulted her, causing deputies to challenge her on whether the assault occurred, the release said.
On Sunday, the girl told deputies she was assaulted by an African-American man with a Jamaican accent who knocked her out before groping and kissing her.
The Sheriff’s Office will file a petition against the juvenile in Family Court on a charge of filing a false report.
